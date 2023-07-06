StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.