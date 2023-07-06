StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.