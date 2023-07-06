StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

