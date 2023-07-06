StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.43. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.