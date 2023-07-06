StockNews.com Upgrades Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Mercury General has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $46.39.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -19.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mercury General by 57.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

