STP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.76 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, STP has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $76.76 million and $2.24 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, "STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04112383 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,087,197.51 traded over the last 24 hours.

