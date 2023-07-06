Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.25.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

