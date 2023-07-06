Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $34.36 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $34.36 million and $799,266.97 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,637,797,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,333,840,239 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

