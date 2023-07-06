Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $40.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

