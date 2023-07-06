The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get New York Times alerts:

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.01. New York Times has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $42.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.