The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) COO Buys $250,778.50 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.61 per share, with a total value of $250,778.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,026.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.86. 661,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

