Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

