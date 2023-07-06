TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
