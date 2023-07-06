TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 655,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 169,281 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TRX Gold by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

