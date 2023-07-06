UBS Group Cuts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $46.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $33.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

