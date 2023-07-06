United Therapeutics Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $17.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $17.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.24. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.72 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $219.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 241,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after buying an additional 1,212,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,811,000 after buying an additional 98,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total value of $1,851,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total value of $1,851,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,374 shares of company stock worth $23,084,099. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

