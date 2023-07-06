Venus (XVS) Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Venus has a market capitalization of $65.54 million and $5.77 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00013950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,407,218 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

