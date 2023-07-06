Verge (XVG) Trading 153.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $125.58 million and $309.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 153.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,490.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00340049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.45 or 0.00909951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00547558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00063087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00140618 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,184,288 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

