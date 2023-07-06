Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 700 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $17,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,684,041 shares in the company, valued at $418,936,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,010 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $175,951.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,902 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $249,332.36.

On Thursday, June 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $1,426,454.70.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $2,894,674.86.

On Monday, June 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $141,982.04.

On Friday, June 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $2,729,641.60.

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $3,413.60.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.9 %

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. 1,238,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile



Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

