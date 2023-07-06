voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
voxeljet Stock Performance
NYSE VJET opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.25.
voxeljet Company Profile
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
