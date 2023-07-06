voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

voxeljet Stock Performance

NYSE VJET opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.77%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

