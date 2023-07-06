Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,543. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

