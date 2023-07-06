Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOFree Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,543. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.