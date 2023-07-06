Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,543. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.