Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Trading 29.6% Higher

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Free Report) were up 29.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Western Energy Services Stock Up 29.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.