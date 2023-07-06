WPP (LON:WPP) Given New GBX 870 Price Target at Bank of America

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from GBX 890 ($11.30) to GBX 870 ($11.04) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.74) to GBX 1,260 ($15.99) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.85) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.99) to GBX 1,245 ($15.80) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,145.88 ($14.54).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 830.60 ($10.54) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 873.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 918.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,339.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 713 ($9.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.73).

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.35), for a total transaction of £33,471.36 ($42,481.74). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

