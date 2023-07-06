Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.00 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and $8,284.94 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,955,863,500 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,952,377,800.235 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.29471906 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $5,982.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

