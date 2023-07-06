Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 340.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

About Yunhong CTI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Free Report ) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

