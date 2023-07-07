ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $468.58 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019626 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013967 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,333.27 or 1.00003461 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002716 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,081.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

