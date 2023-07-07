Flare Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $253.46 million and $4.62 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,982,178,692 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,971,657,353.883682 in circulation. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s). More information can be found at https://flare.network.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

