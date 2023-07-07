Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $165.42 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and $55.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $165.42 or 0.00545364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,340.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00323832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.41 or 0.00917870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00063114 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00142052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,302,050 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

