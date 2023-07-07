Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Reaches $77.79 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $77.79 million and $1.15 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,297,425 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

