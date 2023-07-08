3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in 3M by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in 3M by 7,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in 3M by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 299,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in 3M by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

