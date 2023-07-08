9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading Up 7.7%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report)’s share price was up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 9,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 28,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

9F Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Institutional Trading of 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Articles

