Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €33.55 ($36.47) and last traded at €33.55 ($36.47). 2,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.85 ($36.79).

Aareal Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.41 and its 200-day moving average is €33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.