abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Cut to Hold at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon cut shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on abrdn from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 210 ($2.67) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $173.00.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. abrdn has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.88.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

