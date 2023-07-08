Acasti Pharma Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th (NASDAQ:ACST)

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 10th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of ACST traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,563. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

