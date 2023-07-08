Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Aclara Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Aclara Resources stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. Aclara Resources has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

About Aclara Resources

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. The company has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions regions of Chile; and 369,410 ha of mining rights in Brazil.

