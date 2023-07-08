ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Raised to $15.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ACVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.64.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,880,967.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,274.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,839.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,880,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,274.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,779,919 shares of company stock valued at $78,457,131. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG increased its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

