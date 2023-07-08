Advisor OS LLC Purchases 1,888 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,878. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42. The company has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

