Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,840.00.

Adyen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

