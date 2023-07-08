Aion Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 122.3% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $23,320.51 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00178715 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00053162 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013538 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003281 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

