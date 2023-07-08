Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Trading Down 2.5%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 2,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 21,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akbank T.A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

