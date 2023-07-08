Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT at $51.20

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Novavax by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Novavax by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novavax will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

