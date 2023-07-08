Analyzing Alpine 4 (ALPP) and Its Competitors

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Free Report) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Alpine 4 to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alpine 4 and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpine 4 Competitors 100 399 825 36 2.59

Alpine 4 presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,209.52%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Alpine 4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine 4’s competitors have a beta of -8.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 992% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpine 4 and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $104.56 million -$12.88 million -3.05 Alpine 4 Competitors $387.36 million -$12.93 million 24.32

Alpine 4’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpine 4. Alpine 4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -13.70% -22.12% -10.93% Alpine 4 Competitors -29.31% -22.79% -8.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpine 4 beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. It also designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. In addition, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; electronic contract manufacturing services; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufactures and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

