Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $67.38 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $67.38 million and approximately $823,264.58 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

