Ark (ARK) Reaches One Day Volume of $330,212.37

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $43.30 million and approximately $330,212.37 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000260 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001935 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002596 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,110,274 coins and its circulating supply is 174,110,162 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

