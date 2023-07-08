ASD Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.20 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $38.34 million and $4.20 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,194.37 or 1.00037228 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05746895 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,182,923.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.