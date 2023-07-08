Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,880 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BA opened at $212.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average is $206.80. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.