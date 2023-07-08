Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $124.94 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $124,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $153.54 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average is $147.03. The company has a market capitalization of $413.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

