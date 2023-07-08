Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $74.73 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $74,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $104.46 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.13.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

