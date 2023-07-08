Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,323 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $71,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

