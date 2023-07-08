Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,053,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $148,306,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,010 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,099,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,177 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

