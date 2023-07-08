AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a £119 ($151.03) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from £127 ($161.19) to £119 ($151.03) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £130 ($165.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £119.32 ($151.44).
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
LON AZN opened at £101.10 ($128.32) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of £113.81. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,499.21 ($120.56) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($157.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The company has a market cap of £156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,283.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
