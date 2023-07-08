Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 2.39. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ProPetro by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,513 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 624,376 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

